The Best Amazon Picks In July Chosen By You

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner · · 580 reads
We feature loads of handy, sleek and truly strange picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in July.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Last month had the big Prime Day sale going for it, so there were lots of heavy hitters in July. It's hard to argue with any of these picks, to be honest.


LifeStraw

Personal Water Filter

The LifeStraw personal water filter is a must have device. Not only is it an easy way to get clean water while camping, it serves an important part of any emergency kit. Stay safe out there, folks.


Windshield Wonder

Windshield Cleaner

Can't quite reach those spots on your windshield? This handy tool is very affordable and does the trick in a jiffy.


AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro

These noise-canceling wireless earbuds almost always make our top ten list, and there's a good reason why: They're superb. They're simple to set up, they cut out the worst background noises and the spatial audio here is really neat.


Echo Dot

Echo Dot

If you're going to mic up your house, you might as well have Alexa in every single room, right? Add to your to-do list, pump your jams and do quick searches with your voice in a snap.


Fire TV Stick

Fire TV Stick

Turn any ol' HDTV into a smart TV with this affordable HDMI stick with wide support for the top streaming services.


Blink Mini

Indoor camera

Keep a close eye on your pets with this indoor security camera. It also works as a chime for your Blink doorbell, and easily integrates with the whole system.


Bug Bite Thing

Bug Bite Thing

Even when you're extremely careful, bug bites still happen. When they do, use the Bug Bite thing to suck out the bug juice, and reduce your symptoms.


FiberFix Tape

FiberFix Tape

We love duct tape, and this Shark Tank item is up to ten times as strong. Who says you can't improve perfection?


Bushcraft Illustrated

Bushcraft Illustrated

Want to know what it takes to actually survive out in the wild? Dave Canterbury won't just tell you, he'll show you in this illustrated guide.


Roomba i7+

Roomba

Stop fighting about who needs to vacuum the floor, and just let the darn robot take care of it. It's a life changer.

