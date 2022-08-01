The Best Amazon Picks In July Chosen By You

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Last month had the big Prime Day sale going for it, so there were lots of heavy hitters in July. It's hard to argue with any of these picks, to be honest.

The LifeStraw personal water filter is a must have device. Not only is it an easy way to get clean water while camping, it serves an important part of any emergency kit. Stay safe out there, folks.

Can't quite reach those spots on your windshield? This handy tool is very affordable and does the trick in a jiffy.

These noise-canceling wireless earbuds almost always make our top ten list, and there's a good reason why: They're superb. They're simple to set up, they cut out the worst background noises and the spatial audio here is really neat.

If you're going to mic up your house, you might as well have Alexa in every single room, right? Add to your to-do list, pump your jams and do quick searches with your voice in a snap.

Turn any ol' HDTV into a smart TV with this affordable HDMI stick with wide support for the top streaming services.

Keep a close eye on your pets with this indoor security camera. It also works as a chime for your Blink doorbell, and easily integrates with the whole system.

Even when you're extremely careful, bug bites still happen. When they do, use the Bug Bite thing to suck out the bug juice, and reduce your symptoms.

We love duct tape, and this Shark Tank item is up to ten times as strong. Who says you can't improve perfection?

Want to know what it takes to actually survive out in the wild? Dave Canterbury won't just tell you, he'll show you in this illustrated guide.

Stop fighting about who needs to vacuum the floor, and just let the darn robot take care of it. It's a life changer.