The Best Amazon Picks In January Chosen By You

If you want your bedroom to have the ambiance of a forest in a high fantasy story, these LED mushroom night lights are a no-brainer. These were recommended between Digg employees, and now more than one of us own these babies

This is an all-time classic here at Digg. Cleaning hard-to-reach nooks and crannies is a snap when you have the right goo for the job.

There are many high-quality wireless earbuds, but none of them match the cultural cachet of Apple's AirPods Pro. They're water-and-sweat-resistant, have active noise-cancellation and they sound superb with adaptive EQ.

Real flowers are lovely, and they smell incredible, but they don't last very long. If you want to give a token of your affection, maybe a Lego brick-based flower is a better option.

Don't ask us why, but everyone wants a goat that screams. Something about the sound just tickles the brain of each and every person we've ever met. It's kind of weird, to be honest.

