The Best Amazon Picks In January Chosen By You

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Digg readers have incredible taste. Useful, cool and funny items on Amazon make this one of my favorite articles to write up every month. If you've got a Prime Membership, there's no reason not to enjoy these picks too.

Month after month, this makes the list for one good reason: It's wildly useful. If you don't have one, get one. If you do have one, you have a strong birthday gift idea right in front of you.

We can't fault Digg readers for sticking with one of our all-time favorite card games. It's fast, simple and entertaining time and time again.

If you can only have but a single cookbook, it should be this. The folks behind "America's Test Kitchen" put these countless dishes through their paces and give you only the best results.

We started the new year off by screaming our hearts out, and we don't see an end in sight. This goat really gets us.

The dust and grime that builds up in cracks and crevices is hard to get at, but that's where this goop comes in. For a very reasonable cost, you can finally get in and do some detail work.

We deeply wish that the dumpster fire metaphor didn't continue to resonate, but here we are. The world isn't a vampire, it's a dumpster fire.

"Deal" is simply the superior version of "Monopoly," so it makes the list once again. Cut out the cruft, and you're left with an incredible game.

Don't wait in line at the gas station to use their jacked up air pumps. This portable compressor lets you fill your tires wherever you are.

We spend so much time in our cars, and we can't count how many items have slipped between the seats. Drop Stop keeps us from having to shove our hands down deep into the dark nothingness, so it has our sincere appreciation.

Legos don't wilt, so instead of a bunch of roses that'll last a week, give your special someone a representation of your undying affection.

Also Consider: The Best Amazon Picks In 2022 Chosen By You