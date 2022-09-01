The Best Amazon Picks In August Chosen By You

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

As long as you have yourself a nice Prime Membership, you might as well treat yourself to some of the most popular picks from Digg readers like you.

This game comes highly recommended from Digg's own Annie Johnson. It's much faster than the traditional board game, and it's a lot more fun too.

We don't wonder why people love this tool — we need to freakin' see when we drive, and this makes that a lot easier.

We also love this easy-to-learn card game to make our family game night run smoothly.

Need to remember to take pills, feed the cat or something else important? These trackers are a must-have for the forgetful folks among us.

This very funny book shows us that acting smart is more effective than being smart in the business world.

Stay safe! This is great to have for normal cuts and burns at home, but we also keep one stashed in our bug out bag for bigger emergencies.

A true delight. When we get up to pee in the night, we want to feel like we're skipping through a fairy tale wonderland.

Stream your faves in 4K from the top services with this simple HDMI stick. Heck, you can even search with your voice thanks to built-in Alexa support.

AAAAAHHHHH! We love this yelling goat, and we will not be accepting any criticism at this time. Your cooperation is welcomed gladly.

There are few things more distracting than a bad headache, so we'll take any help we can possibly get. Apply this cool mask during a headache, and hopefully the symptoms will recede quickly.

