The Best Amazon Picks In April Chosen By You

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Doing some work in the garden this spring? Do your knees and back a favor, and invest in this two-in-one tool to sit and kneel more comfortably.

No more lost keys or mummy-fries. Put the "Drop Stop" between your seats, and prevent the gaping maw from eating your stuff.

Japan has a diversity of Kit Kats that we admire greatly. Import some, and treat yourself with what Americans normally don't get to taste.

You know Randall Munroe from "XKCD," and this book of his walks the line of absurdity and sincerity perfectly.

Want to beef up your survival skills for better camping trips and emergencies? This illustrated guide is a smart place to start.

By far, our favorite way to listen to music and podcasts without being interrupted by loud neighbors.

Many, if not most, Americans have experienced an angry parent looking at a messy microwave. Now, Angry Mama will clean it much more quietly. Less shame too.

Nobody knew travel like Bourdain. Get incredible tips and wonderful stories from the GOAT.

Want to try loads of different treats from Japan? This collection has 30 pieces for under 20 bucks. At the very least, it's cheaper than flying to Japan yourself.

We've been watching "The X-Files" lately, and we've learned one thing: Aliens definitely want our stuff.