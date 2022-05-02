DIGG PICKS
The Best Amazon Picks In April Chosen By You
Submitted by Grant Brunner
Garden Kneeler And Stool
Doing some work in the garden this spring? Do your knees and back a favor, and invest in this two-in-one tool to sit and kneel more comfortably.
Drop Stop
No more lost keys or mummy-fries. Put the "Drop Stop" between your seats, and prevent the gaping maw from eating your stuff.
Japanese Kit Kats
Japan has a diversity of Kit Kats that we admire greatly. Import some, and treat yourself with what Americans normally don't get to taste.
'What If?' By Randall Munroe
You know Randall Munroe from "XKCD," and this book of his walks the line of absurdity and sincerity perfectly.
'Bushcraft Illustrated' By Dave Canterbury
Want to beef up your survival skills for better camping trips and emergencies? This illustrated guide is a smart place to start.
AirPods Pro
By far, our favorite way to listen to music and podcasts without being interrupted by loud neighbors.
Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner
Many, if not most, Americans have experienced an angry parent looking at a messy microwave. Now, Angry Mama will clean it much more quietly. Less shame too.
'World Travel' By Anthony Bordain & Laurie Woolever
Nobody knew travel like Bourdain. Get incredible tips and wonderful stories from the GOAT.
Japanese Snacks
Want to try loads of different treats from Japan? This collection has 30 pieces for under 20 bucks. At the very least, it's cheaper than flying to Japan yourself.
UFO Cow Abduction
We've been watching "The X-Files" lately, and we've learned one thing: Aliens definitely want our stuff.
