Submitted by Grant Brunner

The Best Amazon Picks In April Chosen By You
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Garden Kneeler And Stool

Doing some work in the garden this spring? Do your knees and back a favor, and invest in this two-in-one tool to sit and kneel more comfortably.


Drop Stop

No more lost keys or mummy-fries. Put the "Drop Stop" between your seats, and prevent the gaping maw from eating your stuff.


Japanese Kit Kats

Japan has a diversity of Kit Kats that we admire greatly. Import some, and treat yourself with what Americans normally don't get to taste.


'What If?' By Randall Munroe

You know Randall Munroe from "XKCD," and this book of his walks the line of absurdity and sincerity perfectly.


'Bushcraft Illustrated' By Dave Canterbury

Want to beef up your survival skills for better camping trips and emergencies? This illustrated guide is a smart place to start.


AirPods Pro

By far, our favorite way to listen to music and podcasts without being interrupted by loud neighbors.


Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner

Many, if not most, Americans have experienced an angry parent looking at a messy microwave. Now, Angry Mama will clean it much more quietly. Less shame too.


'World Travel' By Anthony Bordain & Laurie Woolever

Nobody knew travel like Bourdain. Get incredible tips and wonderful stories from the GOAT.


Japanese Snacks

Want to try loads of different treats from Japan? This collection has 30 pieces for under 20 bucks. At the very least, it's cheaper than flying to Japan yourself.


UFO Cow Abduction

We've been watching "The X-Files" lately, and we've learned one thing: Aliens definitely want our stuff.


