Take The Stress Out Of Travel With These Must-Haves

Got your summer travel plans ready? Though rising prices of fuel and flights are taking some of the fun out of vacation planning, we try to avoid additional mishaps by packing right and being prepared for anything. Add these essentials to your luggage to make your trip go much more smoothly.

Makeup lovers swear by this waterproof cosmetic bag for traveling. You can rearrange the internal compartments to fit your products using adjustable dividers. And the elastic band tightly holds makeup brushes. Plus, the fabric is dirt-resistance and makes spills easy to clean.

Ditch the clunky electric razor for something more portable. The Evo Shaver 2.0 is smaller than three inches, lasts about a month on a single charge and plugs in via USB-C.

I'll admit that I didn't get the point of packing cubes until I was gifted a set. These multi-size cubes organize your clothes as well as help compress fabrics so you can fit more into your suitcase. I love them for transporting my cold-weather gear, which can be bulky and cumbersome.

Store your passport, vaccine card, paper tickets and other important documents in a stylish travel wallet. This slim design can hold at least four credit cards, snaps shut and features a RFID blocking shield material for security.

Hot tip: Never travel abroad without a universal charger. This classic travel adapter accepts plugs from more than 150 countries and features dual USB charging ports.

If you're traveling for weddings or other fancy events, a portable clothes steamer is a must-have. We love the small size of the Kexi garment steamer, which packs a 1200W punch to soften fabric and smooth wrinkles. It requires very little water and is easy to use on many different fabrics.

If you're going to invest in a travel pillow, we recommend a twisting memory foam one. Unlike most traditional neck pillows, this one is can be twisted into a variety of positions, perfect for positioning against an airplane window or awkward bus headrest.

