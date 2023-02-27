Take A Step Forward In Sustainability With These Trail Runners

Created using lightweight modern materials like Dyneema and Cordura, Norda's trail runners provide the cushion and support that runners need without sacrificing on aesthetics, visibility or sustainability.

Available in both black and white colorways, Huckberry offers sizes 8 though 13, but please note that that they run about a half-size small, so you'll probably want some extra space.

