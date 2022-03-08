Support These Women-Owned Businesses Next Time You Need To Send A Gift

In honor of International Women's Day last week, and March being Women's History Month, we're highlighting a few of our favorite female-founded and -led companies. According to NerdWallet, only 40 percent of US businesses are women-owned.

Though this isn't proportionate to the gender breakdown of the US population, it's moving in the right direction. And for the most part, women-owned businesses are not just side hustles. Small Business Trends suggests that 62 percent of women entrepreneurs' primary course of income is their business. You can support a rapidly-growing demographic by purchasing from these hard-working entrepreneurs with products we totally Digg.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Your average box of Crayola just isn't gonna cut it when it comes to properly representing a realistic range of skin tones. We love these non-toxic, natural crayons made of beeswax from All of Us. They're great for kids and come in a lovely tin package.

[Buy From Amazon]

One of our favorite WFH treats comes from P.S. Snacks, a women-owned company started in founder Nikki Azzara's college dorm room. These cookie dough bites are actually made with chickpeas, so they're vegan, dairy-free and lower in sugar than most desserts. They're the perfect healthy snack that lets you feel indulgent without any guilt.

[Buy From Amazon]

Eliza Blank founded The Sill in 2012 as an online plant-delivery company that demystifies plant care for newbies. The Sill makes it easy to send a gift or order a low-maintenance addition to your home, and includes every instruction you need to cultivate it.

[Buy From The Sill]

Health-Ade is our go-to bubbly probiotic tea. Each bottle is packed with organic ingredients and living probiotics that will help make your gut happy. Founder Daina Trout started in the business with her husband and best friend by selling her kombucha at farmers markets.

[Buy From Amazon]

The lady-lead team at Piecework Puzzles was inspired to create an "antidote to obsessive work culture and an addiction to screens." We're obsessed with the colorful, quirky patterns and pictures, perfect for kids and avid puzzlers alike.

Buy On Piecework

Here's where to find air fresheners that are way cooler than those tacky scented trees. DedCool Scents makes fragrance tags reminiscent of price hangers. They smell like your favorite cologne or perfume and work for your car, closet or drawers.

Buy On DedCool

It's easy to relax with HalfMoon yoga essentials, which are made in Vancouver. This cork roller is preferable to its foam counterparts with its firm yet giving materials. Catch me rolling out sore muscles and listening to podcasts all afternoon with my HalfMoon yoga accessories.

[Buy From Amazon]

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.