Start The New Year Off Right With Exercise Gear That Changes With Your Needs

Your exercise needs change as you progress, and these Bowflex dumbbells are made with that in mind. Start low to make sure you're not hurting yourself, and then work up to much heavier weights over time.

With nearly 20,000 user ratings on Amazon, these dumbbells have an average score of 4.8/5.

