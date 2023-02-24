Popular
Spring's Upon Us, Get Ready To Garden In Comfort

Spring's Upon Us, Get Ready To Garden In Comfort
We blinked, and we're already through most of the cold months. We're getting our gardens ready now, and here's what we need to grow comfortably.
While we can't plant everything out in the garden just yet, we are doing our best to prepare for spring. While we're getting some seedling trays to hit the ground running, we might as well stock up on what we need to garden in comfort.


Garden Kneeler

kneeler

This is a game changer for anyone with sore knees. Not only does it allow you to kneel on the ground with a nice cushion, it can also be flipped around and used as a stool for harvesting or pruning later on in the season.


Gardening Tools

tools

If at all possible, we recommend getting the right tools for the job. Don't make do with a big shovel or a yard rake, grab this affordable collection of six tools in a handy tote, and you'll always have the precision needed for the job.


Gardening Gloves

gloves

Not all gloves are the same. We always opt for longer work gloves whenever we're working with plants to prevent any irritation on our arms. We've already applied more than our fair share of hydrocortisone on itchy arms — we won't be doing that this year.


Sun Hat

sun hat

As the Wu-Tang Clan has said, we must protect our necks. Big ol' sun hats might not fit your hashtag aesthetic, but they will shade your face and neck from the blistering rays of the sun. The more skin we have covered while gardening, the better.


Sprinkler System

sprinkler

We don't want to go out there with a hose or a watering can if we don't absolutely have to. Investing in an automatic sprinkler system makes gardening less time consuming and more enjoyable all around.


