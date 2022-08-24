Spooky Season Is Upon Us

Why wait until a week or two before Halloween to get proper spooky? We're already ramping up the apparel and decorations to fully embrace the season.

For us, one of the best parts of spooky season is lining up a ton of horror movies to enjoy with friends. With this shirt, we'll be attracting like-minded folks.

Sure, sure, bats and skeletons are scary, but the most effective way to freak people out is with items that aren't usually scary in the least.

"Creep Show" is an all-timer, and we're happy to rock this superb design. With any luck, it'll remind other folks to go watch "Creep Show."

Oh, behave! This very clever t-shirt plays on the similarity between one of cinema's worst villains and Canada's silliest comedians.





It ain't no fun if the homies can't have none, right? Halloween is best enjoyed with friends — even if we have to drag them along.

Every sale at TeePublic benefits an indie artist, and they're each backed by the TeePublic GuarenTee. Add in their regular discounts, and we feel good about every purchase.

