DIGG PICKS

Submitted by Grant Brunner via amazon.com

Apple's noise-cancelling wireless earbuds are hard to beat at full price. Add in a hefty discount, and we can no longer avoid the pull of the AirPods Pro.

The Lede

Sometimes we just need a little peace and quiet, and these noise-cancelling earbuds really do the trick. Concentration, here we come.

Key Details

  • Moisture-resistant, so you can keep that intense workout routine going without worry
  • The included wireless charging case holds up to 24 hours worth of battery life, so you won't be tied to an outlet
Additional submission from Grant Brunner: