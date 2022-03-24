Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

DIGG PICKS | SPONSORED

Submitted by Grant Brunner via amzn.to

Sometimes You Just Have To Say 'F*** It'
While we try to maintain our cool, some situations simply call of a big, red eff it button.

The Lede

Look, there's only so much nonsense a person can take, right? So just say "f*** it."

Key Details

  • More than 1,800 user reviews average out to a score of 4.5/5 on Amazon
  • Includes ten different four-letter-filled phrases when you press it
  • As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases

Comments

Digg Picks Newsletter

If you want our favorite tech, outdoor, gaming and book picks delivered to your inbox, this is the newsletter you're looking for. Sent once a week.