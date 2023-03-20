Popular
No Holes Here: This Premium Leather Belt Makes For A Better Fit
This belt offers tiny increments of just a fifth of an inch to provide the best darn fit you've ever had.
The folks at Filippo Morato use Florentine leather and their custom Aramid Armor core to build a sturdy, beautiful belt that's designed to last a lifetime.

Using a push-release buckle and a half-foot track to allow for micro-adjustments, this belt puts comfort at the forefront.

For just $53 during early bird pricing, you can get your own Tech Belt with your choice of leather and buckle. Shipping is estimated for October of this year, and it'll ship worldwide.



