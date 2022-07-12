Shop The Coziest Prime Day Picks For Extreme Comfort

Whether you're lounging on the couch at home, snuggling up in bed or trying to zen out while on-the-go, we're focused on keeping it comfy with these Amazon Prime Day deals.

Lighting a candle helps me wind down from a long day of work. We're using Prime Day as an excuse to save big on a variety of scents to use for a little aromatherapy.

Let your kids add some flair to their bedrooms, or maybe set the mood to wind down with a romantic comedy. These GE smart LED light bulbs offer a full range of colors from warm amber to cool blues, and are the easiest way to create the right vibe for your home.

Self care while you sleep? Yes please. The LANEIGE lip sleeping mask helps nourish dry, flaky lips. All you need to do is apply, then wake up to a refreshed pout.

We've been seeing pillow slippers as major trend in the cozy category recently. These non-slip shower slides are quick drying and perfect whether you're fresh out of the shower or need something comfy for a quick walk to the mailbox. Their ergonomic design makes them roomy, thick and can shrink to fit to your feet perfectly.

There is nothing cozier than a plush luxury hotel robe. You can make your apartment feel like the Four Seasons spa with a quality super-soft bathrobe.

The Arches light alarm clock is a cozy addition to your bedroom. Not only does it function as a smart alarm clock, it's also a white noise machine and features more than 16 million color options. Combine light and sound therapy to soothe yourself to sleep, or help you wake up more naturally.

You don't need to spring for a first-class ticket to be comfortable on an airplane. Amazon is offering half off this well-reviewed travel pillow. It has double support for the neck and chin and works for side sleepers.

If you're someone who struggles with anxiety or restlessness keeping you up at night, I cannot recommend weighted blankets enough. This one offers a side each for warm and cold weather, so you'll sleep well while being comforted by the weight.

