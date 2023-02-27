Seth Rogan Designed This Ashtray For Fellow Smokers

When we grew up back in the ancient days of the 1900s, ashtrays were everywhere we went. Lots of folks smoked tobacco at the time, so it made sense, but the market for these little receptacles has vanished until somewhat recently.

Now that cannabis is legal and easily available for large swaths of the United States, we're thinking about ashtrays again. And since we have many more friends who smoke weed than who smoke tobacco, so we were pleased to see none other than Seth Rogan taking on pot with pot... tery.

This ashtray is designed specifically for cannabis smokers with nice big lip to hold what you're smoking if you need to set it down. It also comes paired with a lovely vase for #vibes and a matching saucer in case more than one person needs to ash. Thanks to Seth, our house is about to be way cooler.

