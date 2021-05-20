Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Submitted by Grant Brunner via amazon.com

There's plenty of water on this big blue planet, but large amounts aren't exactly safe to drink. Keep the LifeStraw with you, and you'll be able to turn any fresh water supply into potable drinking water.

The Lede

When we put together our emergency kit, the LifeStraw was on of our first purchases. It's exceedingly hard to survive without safe water, so the peace of mind makes this purchase worth every penny.

Key Details

  • Made to filter out over 99.99% of bacteria and parasites, you know you're drinking safe water
  • Designed to filter up to a thousand gallons of water, a single straw will have you covered for a long time
