DIGG PICKS
Save 50% On This Personal Water Filter For Camping And Emergencies
Submitted by Grant Brunner via amazon.com
The LedeWhen we put together our emergency kit, the LifeStraw was on of our first purchases. It's exceedingly hard to survive without safe water, so the peace of mind makes this purchase worth every penny.
Key Details
- Made to filter out over 99.99% of bacteria and parasites, you know you're drinking safe water
- Designed to filter up to a thousand gallons of water, a single straw will have you covered for a long time
- As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases