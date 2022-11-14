Popular
Save $50 On Huckberry's Best-Selling Waxed Trucker Jacket

Grant Brunner
Save $50 On Huckberry's Best-Selling Waxed Trucker Jacket
This is just a two-day sale, and it's a better price than you'll see on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.
We love the waxed trucker jacket from Flint and Tinder, and it's even better on sale. When you hit checkout, the flannel-lined version will be $248, and the wool-lined model drops to $308

It's made in the US with durable materials that are made to last. And not only will it keep you dry on wet, winter-y days, it'll actually look better with a bit of age. We say "feh" to planned obsolescence — invest in something nice that's made to last.

