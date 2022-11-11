Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

DIGG PICKS

Save 48% On This Phillips Ultra-Short Throw 4K Projector

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
Save 48% On This Phillips Ultra-Short Throw 4K Projector
The Screeneo U5 has raised over $1.3 million at IndieGogo, and it's easy to see why. It can project footage up to 150 inches from only about 16 inches from the wall.
· 1.8k reads

For a limited time, you can snag the Phillips Screeneo U5 on IndieGogo for about $1,745. This price won't stay the same, so if you're interested, pull the trigger ASAP.

The projector itself comes with a two-year warranty, and the estimated ship date is March of 2023. In just a few months, you can be watching a 150-inch movie in your own home for a price that's hard to beat.

Also Consider: Did You Know You Can Just Buy Night Vision Goggles?

Comments

Digg Picks Newsletter

If you want our favorite tech, outdoor, gaming and book picks delivered to your inbox, this is the newsletter you're looking for. Sent once a week.

Other Popular Digg Picks Stories