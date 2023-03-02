Retro '80s Gifts That Won't Make Us Think Of The Cold War

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

We're not going to pretend that the 1980s were perfect — far from it. We're well aware of the foibles of the decade, but nostalgia allows us to focus on the fun times without all that pesky real life ruining our entertainment.

If you or a loved one are in the mood for a trip down memory lane, these picks are worth considering to help you have a radical retro adventure.

First thing's first, we need to own our mid-life crisis nostalgia trip. We're embracing old stuff from our youths, and that makes us proper dinosaurs. As long as we acknowledge it, it can't hurt us. We like being dinos, and we like old stuff. So there!

We particularly enjoy this boombox from Studebaker because it uses retro aesthetics without sacrificing modern convenience. Sure, you can bop to a CD or FM radio station, but the Bluetooth connection also allows us to stream our '80s playlists from our phones.

While there's part of this that's just leaning into being a silly joke gift, there is something sincerely nice about using a traditional phone interface instead of smashing a screen to our faces. Come for the novelty, stay for the good vibes.

The '80s was kind of a mixed bag in terms of apparel, but we'll stand by the sneaker trends of the late '80s and early '90s any day. These throwback Reeboks look incredible, and aren't gauche in the least. They're just cool kicks.

Some of the most memorable moments we have from the good ol' days were with the media of the moment. Cassette tapes, VHS, floppies and the like treated us well, and we continue to think of them fondly. We won't forget you, our magnetic pals.

Jelly bracelets were the must-have accessory in school, but they're still pretty neat today. In spite of the bright colors, the low profile makes them a relatively subdued way to show off your '80s affection.

While we can't handle candy today like we could back then, there's still something particularly special about having treats that aren't easily found in stores these days. Tastes like summer vacation.

While arcade cabinets like this one can be pricey, there's something that truly excites our inner child about having a real cabinet in our homes. It's a childhood fantasy come true.

Also Consider: Everything You Need To Play 'Dungeons & Dragons' With Your Friends