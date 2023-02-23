Relax With These Chill Picks

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

We're pretty stressed, and we've been that way for years now. This year, we're doing our best to embrace the calm, and maybe we'll work out some of those knots we have in our shoulders.

Do you need some help relaxing too? Here are some of our personal favorites for soothing our bodies and minds.

Made with a combination of a Asystem's own patented saffron extract, panax ginseng, lion's mane extract, rhodiola extract, lemon balm extract and a day terpene blend, these delightful gummies are a great way to advocate for inner peace.

This little box might as well be magic. It offers ten different noise settings that provide non-looping noise that allows us to block out everything around us and simply be by ourselves. It's handy for sleep, but a little bit of noise is also a useful way to fight back tinnitus for many of us. No more ringing!

Available in a variety of colors and sizes, a simple foam roller can make a huge difference in the tightness of your muscles. The big ones in your back and legs can really benefit from some time spent with these rollers. When was the last time you actually cared for them?

Of course, the area around the neck and shoulders are particularly problematic. This wonderful electric massager helps work out the knots and allows us to let go of some of our discomfort. Plus, it heats up nicely to really soothe our poor muscles.

Once you've gone to town on some of those problem areas, a proper soak is hard to beat. These fizzy bath bombs feel incredible on the skin, have an incredible aroma and leave you feeling silky smooth and refreshed.

Smells make a huge difference in our mood. When we're not feeling our best, lighting a candle is often the first step toward recovering our smile. We're specifically big fans of woody and pine scents, so this candle is a big hit here.

Sometimes all you need is a little herb to turn your day around. This one hitter isn't fancy or a work of art, but it gets the job done nicely without creating a big cleaning job at the end of the day. That Pickle Rick bong can stay on the shelf.

