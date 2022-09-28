Best Mysteries And Puzzles For The Brain Teaser Lovers In Your Life

A mind is a terrible thing to waste, so what better gift than one that tests a person's ingenuity.

Here are a few of our favorite presents for those looking to challenge their friends and family to a good, old fashioned brain teaser.

Stephanie von Reiswitz's acclaimed murder-mystery-puzzle book will keep any amateur sleuth busy with 20 different cases to solve. Don your Columbo raincoat, and take a stab at these head-scratchers.

"I got this book for a friend that loves murder mysteries," said satisfied customer Easter. "We enjoyed the book! It is very entertaining."

Behold the power of the Shashibo box. A mysterious magnetic box that can create 70 different shapes.

"This is a powerful personal puzzle game that stimulates your brain as well as you vision in a very fun way," said satisfied customer Andres.

Lego's trademark bricks have always had a place in our hearts. Challenge yourself to putting together a column of rainbow bricks with this formidable 1,000 piece jigsaw puzzle.

"The vibrant colors and straight lines/shapes of Lego make this the best puzzle ever," said satisfied customer Lego Mego.

A bottle of wine can be a joy, but it truly tastes good when you have to work for it. This wine bottle brain teaser will be the hit of any party with friends who love to solve problems together.

"I’m no engineer and I figured out the picture directions of how to go set it up," said satisfied customer skaupanger. "It's pretty tough to solve but there’s a good video online. Fun to just have on the table while hanging out."

Vincent Van Gogh's "Starry Night" painting has thrilled art-goers for decades, and this 1,000 piece puzzle version of it, will make you appreciate it even more.

"We play this game with family and friends, from child to adult," said a satisfied customer. "Always fun and challenging!"

