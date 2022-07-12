Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

DIGG PICKS

Prime Day: Weird And Funny Picks

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner · · 449 reads
Prime Day: Weird And Funny Picks
From a light chuckle to true existential horror, let's check out some of the strangest items included in Prime Day.

We have a long tradition of finding funny, offbeat items here at Digg, and we wouldn't want to let a Prime Day pass without some truly bizarre picks.

For more of our top picks for Prime Day, check out our Prime Day Hub.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.



Tardigrade Plushie

Water Bear Plush

The tardigrade (AKA water bear) is one of our planets wildest, toughest and creepiest lifeforms. Now, you can have a stuffed giant water bear laying next to you all night long. Sleep tight!


Human Face Stress Balls

IHuman Face Fidget Toy

What emotions are these faces making? Every emotion at once? They might look a bit nightmarish, but we're magnetically drawn to them. Embrace the nightmare.


Feisty Coasters

Rude coasters

These coasters aren't the most polite objects we've ever seen, but they're certainly memorable. Nobody can say they didn't see the coasters sitting there!


Bread Pillow

Bread Pillow

Maybe the only thing we love more than than a nice loaf of bread is napping. Why not combine the two?


Beer Belly Fanny Pack

Beer belly fanny pack

We can't always have our guts swinging out in the open, but we can still live the dream with this graphic fanny pack. Now we will become the ultimate tourists!


Want more Prime Day deals? We've got you covered.

Comments

Digg Picks Newsletter

If you want our favorite tech, outdoor, gaming and book picks delivered to your inbox, this is the newsletter you're looking for. Sent once a week.