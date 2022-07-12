DIGG PICKS
Prime Day: Weird And Funny Picks
We have a long tradition of finding funny, offbeat items here at Digg, and we wouldn't want to let a Prime Day pass without some truly bizarre picks.
Tardigrade Plushie
The tardigrade (AKA water bear) is one of our planets wildest, toughest and creepiest lifeforms. Now, you can have a stuffed giant water bear laying next to you all night long. Sleep tight!
Human Face Stress Balls
What emotions are these faces making? Every emotion at once? They might look a bit nightmarish, but we're magnetically drawn to them. Embrace the nightmare.
Feisty Coasters
These coasters aren't the most polite objects we've ever seen, but they're certainly memorable. Nobody can say they didn't see the coasters sitting there!
Bread Pillow
Maybe the only thing we love more than than a nice loaf of bread is napping. Why not combine the two?
Beer Belly Fanny Pack
We can't always have our guts swinging out in the open, but we can still live the dream with this graphic fanny pack. Now we will become the ultimate tourists!
