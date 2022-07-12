Prime Day Tech Deals: It's Time To Buy That Thing You Want

There’s a lot of great — and wacky — stuff on sale on Prime Day, but we all know what Prime Day is really for: getting tech for way cheap. Here are some of the best and most useful Prime Day deals we’ve found for electronics and accessories.

For more of our top picks for Prime Day, check out our Prime Day Hub.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

If you’ve been wondering when to bite the bullet on a great portable speaker, now’s your chance. Marshall is the authority in all things music and sound, and this bluetooth speaker is small but mighty. You’re going to need this for the rest of your summer outings to the park, the beach or wherever else you’re getting out and about.

Blue Yeti is the gold standard for desktop microphones — they sound great and they look great, too. If you do anything in the realm of gaming, podcasting or video — or have been thinking about dabbling — you’ll be very happy with this mic. This one comes in black, silver or white.

I got a previous model of Bose noise-canceling headphones in 2016, and the only reason I’d part with them is to buy another pair of Bose headphones — ideally these. They offer sound so crisp, clear and multidimensional you’ll want to keep them on at all times, and you won’t look twice at another headphone manufacturer. These come in white or black.

Thank God for the good people making attractive backpacks that actually fit a laptop. My Mac has been suffering bouncing around in my tote and floating loose in more standard backpacks, but I hadn’t gotten a specific laptop bag because a lot of them are, frankly, very ugly. This one is at once modern and classic, with multi-function pockets and elegant bindings. Also? It has a USB charging port for your phone. These come in six fabric color options.

This is one of those things that’s incredibly boring but also genuinely exciting: the benefit of being able to charge your devices all in one place, and without wires getting tangled, cannot be overstated. If you don’t have one yet, now’s the time to make your own life easier. You’ll thank yourself later. This one comes in white or black.

Want more Prime Day deals? We've got you covered.