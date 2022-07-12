Prime Day: Best Kitchen Product Deals

From a nice coffee maker to a a new set of knives, here are some things we think you should add to your kitchen this year on Prime day.

"I have an expensive vitamix but this one is much more awesome for smoothies. I use raw rye berries and oat groats in my smoothies and this blender makes em smooth! With my other vitamix blending a smoothie for more than 40 seconds makes it hot and you have to add ice, not with this one. It's great," said one reviewer.

Making coffee everyday can become a chore. This Instant Pot single-serve coffee maker is quite solid and has the best of both words — use use favorite pods or fresh coffee grounds. Both work.

"Did a lot of research on instant read thermometers before purchasing this one. We have a ThermoPro probe thermometer that’s several years old but has served us well, so it’s no surprise that this one is good. Upon receipt, I boiled water (making altitude and pressure adjustments for our city), and the resulting temperature was accurate," said one reviewer.

"Love my Lodge enameled dutch oven. This pot is a dream to cook with. It is heavy, but if you are buying a cast iron pot you should be expecting heavy. It cooks wonderfully and the enamel coating makes clean up a breeze. Be gentle with it so you don’t chip the enamel and this pot should outlast you," said one reviewer.

If you've been waiting for a long time to upgrade the knives in your kitchen, take this as a sign to finally do it. This 16-piece Japanese knife set looks great and works like a charm.

