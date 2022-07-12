Prime Day: Improve Your Home Office During Amazon's Big Sale

Every here at Digg works from home, and we've done so before the pandemic. As such, we're always on the lookout for great home office deals.

A nice desk and office chair are the basis of every good home office. Don't just make do with a kitchen chair or a sofa — do your body a favor and prioritize comfort and ease of access.

Still going to your parents' house or the office supply store to print your work documents? Please, please buy a proper printer. You'll be happy you did.

This collection of wireless routers, monitors, adapters and the like has discounts of up to 80%. Wouldn't a faster network make your life a lot easier when transferring files?

Whether you prefer over-ear headphones or in-ear buds, these well-liked wireless options from Bose will make a huge difference in productivity. No more noisy neighbors ruining your concentration.

If you're going to upgrade just one aspect of your work computer, the storage is probably your best bet. Super fast internal storage makes a big difference in everyday computing, and fast external storage can save your butt on a deadline.

