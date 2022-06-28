Prime Day 2022: Early Deals And Details

Popular
Grant Brunner
Amazon is holding its yearly sale on July 12 and 13 this year. Get ready for the biggest discounts of the summer, and start saving now.

We'll be full covering Prime Day heavily during the two-day extravaganza, but there's no need to wait until mid-July. Some impressive deals are already live, so jump in and save.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

It's important to know that Prime Day deals are only available to Amazon Prime members. Thankfully, non-members can participate thanks to the free 30-day trial.

Students get a whole free six-month trial, and those on some government assistance programs can get huge discounts on Prime. And if your friends and family aren't Prime members, you can make their whole ear by giving them the gift of Prime.

This page will serve as our Prime Day hub for 2022, so simply drag this link to your bookmarks bar: Digg Prime Day 2022. We'll be keeping track of the best deals and linking out to our other coverage when Prime Day finally arrives.

