Fun Toys And Treats That Will Have Your Rodent Friend Squeaking With Joy

If you’re lucky enough to have a rodent companion, you’ll want to make sure they’re living the happiest, healthiest life possible with you. These toys, treats and pet products will brighten up your little friend’s day — and most of them will provide cute photo opportunities, too.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

If, like me, you want your tiny friend to look like a little old man sitting in his living room, this is the product for you.

Or, if you’d rather your rodent looked like a total badass while exercising, buy this. “Good boy? I haven’t heard that name in years.”

Put your pet’s bathing sand in an actual bath! Imagine how cute they’d look rolling around in there when it’s time to get clean.

This cute little hammock is a must-have. Your hamster gets a comfy hangout spot, you get to laugh at them looking like a taco filling — everyone’s a winner.

Our little furry friends are smarter than people may realize, and they need to be entertained and stimulated to stay happy. With these toys, your pet can tap into its natural foraging instincts, avoid boredom, and find some tasty treats along the way.

It’s super important that rodents have access to chews that they can file their teeth down on — but that doesn’t have to mean boring, wooden chew toys. These fruity calcium nuggets will give your pet something tasty to gnaw on while making sure those teeth are kept trim.

Do I really need to explain why you should buy this?

Whether you’re teaching your pet a new trick, or just want to reward it for being so cute, these Vitakraft Ravilios will go down a treat. They support small animals' dental health and are made with real vegetables, so they’re a healthy option for your rodent friend.