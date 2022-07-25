Popular
Our Favorite Utopian And Dystopian Novels

Our Favorite Utopian And Dystopian Novels
It's hard to have one without the other, so the Digg team has picked out a handful of our absolute favorites from both columns.

Is it a nightmare world of sadness and destruction, or is it a hope-filled paradise-to-be? The two are inexorably linked — as confounding as that may seem. We must take the good with the bad even when it comes to fictional worlds.

We've been thinking a lot about what makes up a worthwhile society, and these books have given us a lot to chew on. Perhaps you'd like to join us as we contemplate what a better world looks like.

A Canticle for Leibowitz

A Canticle for Leibowitz

This thoughtful fix-up novel is interested in the idea of holding onto hope for a future generation, but doesn't seem to believe that a better world is certain nor that anything will last forever.


The Dispossessed

The Dispossessed

Set in Le Guin's Hainish cycle, this standalone novel deals with societies that are physically and conceptually distant from each other. Comparing and contrasting an anarchist socialized world to a propertarian one without pulling a single punch, Le Guin helps us examine what we actually believe to be true.


Station Eleven

Station Eleven

How do you keep art alive as the world crumbles around you? This wildly successful book from Emily St. John Mandel shows us how important creativity and personal relationships are when things look grim.


Roadside Picnic

Roadside Picnic

Told from a distinct Soviet perspective from the 1970s, "Roadside Picnic" has been wildly influential beyond its initial audience. Movies, television and games have tried their hardest to adapt this grim book, but you should experience it yourself.


Walden Two

Walden Two

Perhaps the most polarizing pick on this list, this utopian book was written by the highly influential behavioral psychologist B. F. Skinner. It travels too close the real world for comfort for some, but it's a fascinating work regardless of how much you agree with Skinner.


The City in the Middle of the Night

The City in the Middle of the Night

Published in 2019, this is the most recent book mentioned here. Charlie Jane Anders does an excellent job working through climate disaster, authoritarianism and the complexities of human relationships under severe stress.


Parable of the Sower

Parable of the Sower

This list wouldn't be complete without something from Octavia E. Butler, right? Climate also factors into this dystopia, and Butler focuses in on how that impacts social inequality. It's a must-read, but we'd say that about her entire oeuvre.

