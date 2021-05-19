DIGG PICKS
Okay, Fine, We're Building This Baby Yoda Lego Sculpture
Submitted by Grant Brunner via amazon.com
The LedeThe head poses, the ears wiggle and it even comes with the knob that darn baby won't keep out of its mouth. This is absolutely adorable, and we're already clearing off space on the desk.
Key Details
- Standing at roughly 7.5-inches, this Lego sculpture is perfect for desks or shelves
- With 1,073 pieces, this is a fun project for a few hours — not a full weekend commitment to build
