Submitted by Grant Brunner via amazon.com

We're marks for the Baby Yoda — Grogu if you're nasty. How can we pass up this adorable Lego kit?

The head poses, the ears wiggle and it even comes with the knob that darn baby won't keep out of its mouth. This is absolutely adorable, and we're already clearing off space on the desk.

  • Standing at roughly 7.5-inches, this Lego sculpture is perfect for desks or shelves
  • With 1,073 pieces, this is a fun project for a few hours — not a full weekend commitment to build
