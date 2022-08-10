Must-Haves For Your Dorm Room

Popular
As back-to-school season rolls around, plenty of people are looking to shopping lists to remind them of everything they need to pack for college. Here are a few items that often are left off generic lists but will definitely come in handy when you're trying to make your dorm feel more like home.

Hair Stopper Drain Catcher

flat colorful silicone hair stoppers

If you live in a suite with four to six other girls, trust me when I say you need a drain protector. Grab a bunch of these silicone stoppers to protect the drains in the kitchen, bathrooms and more.


Handheld Vacuum

white handheld vacuum

It's hard to store a full-sized vacuum in a tiny dorm room, but this hand-held one is perfect to tidying up small spaces and cleaning spills. The BLACK + DECKER dustbuster comes with a wide mouth, a crevice tool and brush add-on for a variety of surfaces.


Unframed Prints

Six images of flower market art prints from various cities

Dorm decor doesn't have to break the bank. Support a small business or local artist with a set prints. We like these flower posters from Yellowbird but you can look for any style to show some personality and flair.


Bedside Shelf Caddy

attachable bedside tray with phone charging, mug and speaker

When you're short on space, it's easy for your bed to become your office. Add a bedside tray to store your phone, water bottle, laptop and more. These are also great for bunk beds or just lack a side table to hold your essentials while you sleep.


Laundry Backpack

Man standing at laundry machine, unloading backpack full of laundry

Lugging dirty laundry up and down four flights of stairs is a huge pain. Use this backpack to easily transport your clothes and detergent.


Mattress Topper

Unmade mattress with blue 2 inch topper

Those standard issue Twin XL mattresses leave something to be desired. Invest in a plush mattress topper for better nights' sleep.


Surge Protector

white vertical surger protector

There are simply never enough outlets to keep everything connected. You can use this one in your room, or keep it on a communal study table to share with friends.


