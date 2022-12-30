Grant's Most Anticipated Games Of 2023

While 2022 had plenty of great games, we've already turned our attention to 2023. Heck, two of the games below are scheduled to be released in January, and one is already playable in early access. There shall be no rest for the weary.

There hasn't been a mainline "Final Fantasy" for the better part of a decade, and it's been even longer than that since we've had a release that leans into the "Fantasy" part of the title. This PS5 exclusive is scheduled for June 22, and we're itching to see where it goes.

We're fond of what Remedy has put out since the Xbox 360 era, but there's no beating "Alan Wake" for us. We're glad that we'll get more "Control" eventually, but the supposed 2023 release of "Alan Wake 2" has us truly giddy.

Respawn's output is one of the only bright spots in an otherwise miserable decade for EA. "Jedi: Fallen Order" was something of a surprise hit last generation, so all eyes are on Respawn when this game hits on March 17.

"Breath of the Wild" is one of the most influential games released in our lifetimes, so we'll definitely be playing whatever Nintendo follows it up with. After having the rug pulled out from under us before, we're tentatively looking forward to the May 12 release.

We already had a lot of fun with the recent demo, so we'll be there at launch on January 24. This is being helmed by many of the folks who made "Final Fantasy 15," and it really shows in the lighting, combat and overall vibe. We digg it.

Insomniac has already impressed us with "Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart" and "Miles Morales" on the PS5, so it's nice to see yet another game from these top-tier devs is scheduled for late 2023.

While this is being sold to the public as a "Telltale Series," the folks at Deck Nine are the ones actually developing the game. They've put out two incredible "Life Is Strange" titles in the last few years, so we have our eyes peeled for a 2023 release if all goes to plan.

While the previous installment in the mainline series really moved things forward, "Engage" takes a look back at the last three decades of "Fire Emblem." We were hoping for more in the mold of "Three Houses," but we certainly won't turn our noses up when the game comes out on January 20.

The pandemic hit the small team at KO_OP pretty hard, so this game has seen some major delays, but we're still looking forward to this gorgeous dino-teen adventure game in the new year.

You couldn't have picked a better developer than Larian Studios to revive this long-dead RPG series. "BG3" has been in early access since 2020, but we've been holding off until the whole dang game is ready to be played. At long last, we'll be returning to the Forgotten Realms sometime this August.

