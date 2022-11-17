Make The Holiday Season Better

Holidays are stressful. You're visiting family, they're visiting you and everybody wants a piece of your attention. So if you're already starting to feel a little tense in the lead-up to Thanksgiving, consider some of these services below to make the season a whole lot more chill.

Not only will a wine subscription ensure that high quality wine will continually show up at your house, it also takes a lot of the stress of decision-making off of your shoulders. What wine goes well with what? Let the experts decide.

As temperatures plummet, the critters that live near us are looking for somewhere warm to kick it. Don't let Aunt Betty wake up to a rat skittering around her suitcase — let the professional take care of things before family flies in.

Traveling is probably the most stressful aspect of the holidays, and there's only so much we can control with it. However, having the right travel insurance can really take a lot of the anxiety away. Even if something goes awry, you know you have a backup plan ready to roll.

Let's just focus on the big meals for the holidays, and leave the "What should we eat?" behind for the rest. Get delicious meals shipped to your doorstep with just about everything you need for a delicious dinner. Less bickering about where to eat, more eating — that's what we like to see.

Giving someone a password manager is like giving them more space in their brain. Stop trying to remember every single password, and let the darn computer do it for you. It's simple, secure and very affordable.

