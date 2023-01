We use Rosetta Stone ourselves, and it comes in handy since we have lot of Spanish-speaking coworkers. And when we go up to Montreal, we brush up on some French basics to keep things easy.

Various monthly options are available if you don't want to drop a lot of money upfront, but that lifetime subscription deal — $120 off the sticker price — is hard to beat.

Also Consider: What Was It Really Like To Be 'A Man On The Moon?'