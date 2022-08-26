Keep Your Record Collection Pristine

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

If you're going to actually play your records, it's well worth investing in a cleaning system of some type. This ultrasonic cleaner is raising hundreds of thousands of dollars on Kickstarter, and they're promising a detergent-free cleaning system that cleans and dries your records so they can maintain their excellent sound.

The player has early bird pricing as low as $139, and the record cleaner starts at $149. Both are estimated to ship in December of this year.

Also Consider: This Crowdfunded Speaker Sounds As Good As It Looks