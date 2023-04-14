Popular
Keep The MiniGrip On Your Keychain, Open Bottles With Ease
Have trouble getting caps and lids off? This handy tool should never leave your pocket.
You can get a single MiniGrip for about six bucks, but a seven-pack is only $35 and a 25-pack is $112. If you're looking for gifts or a nice item for re-sale, this is a no brainer.

Keep in mind, the minimum order amount is $9, but anything over $29 is eligible for free shipping. Pick from blue, dark blue, purple, red, black, pink or green, and pop that baby on any keyring.



