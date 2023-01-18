Just Married: Best Gifts For Newlyweds

As a newlywed myself, I've been impressed with the creativity of some of our wedding gifts. Just a few days after our wedding weekend, we had already received nearly everything we'd registered for. Any last minute gifts were mostly (much appreciated) cash. If you prefer not to give a personal check, here are a few suggestions for extremely useful gifts to give the happy couple.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

The couple just dropped thousands of dollars on professional photography, but probably hasn't thought of what to do with it. A Framebridge gift card is the perfect gift as they can choose the prints and work with a designer to find the right frame for their space. The WiFi-enabled frame from Skylight lets anyone email you a high-res photo to add to the queue.

Why limit yourself to just one static photo? Couples can select an array of their favorite shots and put them on rotation in their home to enjoy anytime.

This anniversary journal is equal parts scrapbook and diary. You can fill in dates for wedding date, proposal, and up to your 70th anniversary to make the memories last. This is a perfect family keepsake that will let you reminisce every year together.

Once the wedding is over, the happy couple will have a million people to thank. Take some of the hassle out of selecting stationary with these high-quality and chic designs from the Mr. and Mrs.

As I type this, my hand is still recovering from the cramp I got hand-writing thank you notes to our guests. A custom address stamp will relieve some of the pain for the couple when they're putting a return address on their mail.

A common complaint from newlyweds is the hassle of changing one or both of their last names. I'll be trying out Hitchswitch, a service that makes updating all your official documents much easier and includes a handy checklist of who to contact to notify of the change.

If you're a bride who wants to save their wedding dress or other bridal accessories for the future, you'll need a good dry cleaner and a preservation box. This under-the-bed storage bin comes with ten sheets of acid-free archival quality tissue paper to protect your gown.

Get ready to jet! They'll be super excited for their honeymoon with matching luggage tags and passport covers.

Need more gift inspiration? Shop Digg Picks.