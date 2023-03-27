Inspired By '60s-Era T-Shirts, This Slub Pocket Tee Reaches For Perfection

The slub pocket tee from Forty Five is a 100% cotton t-shirt made with textured slub jersey fabric. It's garment-dyed to improve the feel on your skin, preshrunk for an excellent fit and made to be tucking-optional.

It comes in thirteen colors and sizes from XS to 3XL, so there's something there to make most folks happy. Each tee usually sells for $35 a pop, but you can grab three for $95 right now at Huckberry.

Also Consider: Waterproof Duckboots Are Up To 50% Off