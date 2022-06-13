Summer is here! And while I love spending time at the beach or lounging at a picnic in the sun, I equally love to stay inside in the cool of my home, AC running, ice-cold Diet Coke in hand, getting absolutely owned by twelve-year-olds in “Fortnite.”

So this is for all my fellow hermits out there: here are some picks to help you enjoy an all-gender-inclusive Indoor Girl Summer, from ways to keep cool inside to great books to read and more.

It’s that time of year: where even with the AC running and fans blowing, it’s so hot that your cool drinks start sweating the moment the liquid hits the glass as you pour it. I have four of these double-walled glasses in my home, and am about to buy several more, because they’re now the only glasses I used for iced drinks year-round: you don’t have to deal with a wet splotch on the coaster or, God forbid, right on your coffee table or wherever else you may have misguidedly placed your drink.

With products out there like the Ninja blender and the Vitamix, it starts to seem like if a blender isn’t exorbitantly expensive, it can’t possibly be any good. I am delighted to report that that is absolutely not true: I received a Magic Bullet blender (which retails for just $40) for my birthday two years ago and to this day, it’s the best little blender I’ve ever used. It’s the perfect size for one to two servings of smoothies or frozen drinks, it can blend up small quantities of sauces or pesto and it’s super compact, so it fits neatly in my cabinet when I’m not using it.

When it comes to fans, you can go fancy if you like — or you can get the thing that will do exactly what you want it to, and you won’t think twice about it. Until I had the luxury of installing window AC units in my apartment, fans carried me through summer, and it was specifically fans just like this one: small but strong, powerful but quiet, and utterly uncomplicated. These small ones can be wall-mounted, placed strategically on the floor or even plopped on your desk right next to your face to keep you cool as you work.

This book isn’t brand-new, but I’d picked it up about a year ago, let it sit on my bookshelf for a while, and then finally picked it up — and then it was two days later and I’d finished it. It’s a book that deals as much with timeless questions of art and creativity as with timely conversations about politics and morality, and there’s some thriller-esque intrigue and mystery in the mix, too.

If you’re staying inside gaming, as I am and will continue to throughout the summer, consider switching things up not just in the games you’re playing, but on your Switch itself. This Etsy seller makes a wide variety of gorgeous shells in all kinds of colors that you can slip onto your joy-cons and feel like you have a brand-new object in your hands.

For another great read, this new novel puts a spin on the typical student-professor affair trope: both parties here are women, and the intrigue of the affair isn’t so much the sex as it is the very particular, complex relationship between the two women as each grows older and moves on with her life after the affair.

In other cool-drink-equipment news, a thing that constantly bugs me is when cold cans of seltzer or Diet Coke go warm on me too fast. I’ve been resistant to koozies sort of on principle until now, but these coolers not only look pleasantly low-profile, but they suction to the surface they’re sitting on so that they can’t get knocked over, whether by you or a pet.

If you’re a fan of Donna Tartt’s “The Secret History” or campus novels like Richard Russo’s “Straight Man” or Kingsley Amis’s “Lucky Jim,” you’ll love this book. Part-mystery, part-uncovering of the bleakness of academia, part-modern-day Greek myth, this book’s plot is as intriguing as it is satisfying — and its ending left me haunted for days.