If You Only Have One Cookbook, It Should Be This
The latest iteration of the America’s Test Kitchen cookbook is a must-have for every kitchen. It's saved our butts too many times to count.
Dead seriously, this single cookbook has enough condensed knowledge to make all of your friends and family think that you're a wizard in the kitchen.

The folks behind America’s Test Kitchen have spent an absurd amount of time perfecting 1,800 recipes that will are designed to work in real-world kitchens -- not perfect lab conditions.

