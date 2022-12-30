DIGG PICKS
If You Only Have One Cookbook, It Should Be This
Dead seriously, this single cookbook has enough condensed knowledge to make all of your friends and family think that you're a wizard in the kitchen.
The folks behind America’s Test Kitchen have spent an absurd amount of time perfecting 1,800 recipes that will are designed to work in real-world kitchens -- not perfect lab conditions.
