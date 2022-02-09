If You Don't Have Recurring Orders Set Up For These Household Essentials, Do It Right Now

I don't want to be dramatic, but setting up recurring orders for certain essentials has saved my life. There are some obvious recurring orders to set up — toilet paper, paper towels, tissues — but here are a handful of less-obvious things that you're almost certainly buying more regularly than you realize.

The great thing about recurring orders is that on top of never having to worry about running out of them, you can also save a bunch of easy money this way. Here are some of the orders I've set up that have made my life so much easier and left more money in my bank account for more interesting stuff.

I didn't have any particular feelings or attachments to cleansing wipes of any kind until the pandemic, when it seems like we all went out and bought them in bulk (if we could find them). But now, they're a household essential, and for reasons totally unrelated to COVID: they're the fastest way to clean up the bathroom, sterilize a counter, wipe down the stove after dinner — they do everything and leave it all feeling squeaky-clean. Take my money, Lysol. [Buy from Amazon]

Nothing I have done for myself in my adult life has felt more luxurious or self-care-y than signing up for a coffee subscription. I've tried out a few, but so far, my favorite by far is Trade: you fill out a profile about the kinds of coffee you like and how often you need a fresh bag (or two) — and they come right to your home like clockwork, different coffees from different roasters all the time. It's the perfect way to try new coffees without risking that their flavor profiles will be too far afield from what you like — and the perfect way to guarantee you'll never find yourself without coffee when you really need it (i.e. every day).

Are sponges exciting? No. Are they essential? Absolutely. Do any of us swap out our sponges nearly as often as we need to? Absolutely not. Part of the reason I used to use the same sponge until it absolutely fell apart was because I was aware of how many I had left, and didn't want to end up without a fresh sponge when I needed one. Setting up recurring orders for packs of good sponges has made a world of difference for my kitchen cleanliness. No one wants to eat off grimy dishes.

If you have a pet, chances are you have dabbled in recurring orders for things like food and litter. But if you haven't, now's the time — and while you're at it, throw in recurring orders for treats, too. Your furry lil dude deserves it.

CeraVe is one of the best all-gender, all-skin-type facial cleansers: everyone in the house can use it and any guest will be glad it's there. It's one of those life staples that should you should never worry about running out of.

Vitamins: good to have, unexciting, tasteless. Gummy vitamins? Extremely delicious, exciting when you get to take them, often delicious. That's enough of a pitch in and of itself — but these particular gummy vitamins are THE best I've ever tasted. Treat yourself.

I love having some kind of bar on hand at all times, whether for a quick breakfast that I don't have to prepare or a portable mid-meal snack. Kind bars are one of my favorites, since they taste at once extremely good and they also actually taste the food they're made of. Having them on hand at all times makes me feel like a very responsible and healthful person, which I totally am anyway. (Most of the time. More or less.)

Masks are a timely and unsurprising recommendation, but it may not have occurred to you to set up recurring orders for them. It took me over a year of wearing the same disposable masks over and over again, despite knowing that not only do they become less effective with use, they start to smell absolutely rank. Do yourself a favor: set up a recurring order for masks, and switch to a new mask at least slightly more often than you have been. You know you need to.

Something about being home 100% of the time during the pandemic made me realize exactly how often I look at my shower liner and think: Ew. But so often, it's hit-or-miss whether I'll find one at my local pharmacy or grocery store. Give yourself the gift of reliably having a clean shower liner when it's time for your old one to go, and relish the difference it makes in how clean your bathroom feels.

