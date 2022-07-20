Popular
Huckberry Summer Sale: Our Top Clothes And Shoes Picks

Grant Brunner
Whether you're looking to kick it on the shore or head out hiking in the hills, these discounted items are smart purchases.

From now through July 25, Huckberry has discounts up to 45 percent on many of their best items. We dove in, and picked out some of our favorite wearables to save you the hassle.


Portland Boot

With a water-resistant design, durable construction and lined for comfort, these low profile boots are a great bargain.


Alpine Sneaker

A man cannot walk in boots alone. Invest in these sneakers, and you'll get compliments on the reg. After all, neon 90s are back, baybee!


Everyday Short

The miserable heat means we're buying big into shorts. Our current collection will not do — we're now a 10 pairs per person household.


Seersucker Camp Shirt

This shirt is comfy, lightweight and breathable. It's a timeless look that'll still look slick 20 years from now, and this colorway is exclusive to Huckberry.


Retro Swim Trunks

The cut is classic, but the tie dye design feels just right for 2022. These are Hcukberry exclusives too, so you might as well add 'em to your cart while you're at it.


Terry Pullover Hoodie

Of course, it won't be hot forever — despite what it may seem like right now. If you want to get a jump start on your fall clothing, this wonder terry towel fabric makes for one heck of a hoodie.

