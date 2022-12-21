DIGG PICKS
Huckberry Has One More Big Sale For 2022
Now that your holiday shopping is done, now's the time to treat yourself to something nice during Huckberry's end of year sale.
Invest in a decade-long zip-up hoodie, some comfy loafers or even a really nice French press, and start the new year off on the right foot.
Top Discounted Categories:
- Jackets up to 35% off
- Sweaters up to 35% off
- Boots up to 40% off
- Sweatshirts up to 30% off
- Pants up to 40% off
- Long sleeve shirts up to 40% off
- Tees up to 40% off
- Home goods up to 40% off
- Gear up to 40% off
Also Consider: The Best Way To Spend Your Holiday Gift Cards