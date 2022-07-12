Here's The Best Outdoor Stuff We Found On Prime Day

The weather is beautiful out and your friends want you to organize an activity. Amazon Prime Day has some of everyone's favorite outdoor party game staples on sale. There hasn't been a better time to get stocked up and become the funnest guy in your friend group.

For more of our top picks for Prime Day, check out our Prime Day Hub.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Spikeball's everywhere. Too much Spikeball for me. Stick out from the crowd this summer with a Slammo! The action packed 2-on-2 game with a small trampoline-like net that's sure to turn heads on the beach. Go green!

Summertime is the season for corn hole and this portable kit by Eastpoint Sports will make you the MVP of any party. Comes equipped with two waterproof plastic corn hole boards and eight bean bags. Grab a brewski and work on your bean bag swishing skills.

You planning on going to a wedding this summer and want to be the life of the party? Bring a Kan Jam set! It's the perfect lawn game for people who are sick of being cooped up inside. Get your jam on.

Are you ever bummed when the sun goes down and it's too dark to play basketball? Never worry about it again with this GlowCity Glow in the Dark basketball. Equipped with 2 LED lights and guaranteed to last 30 hours of evening play, you'll be hooping throughout the night!

Limbo has been entertaining families and friends for generations, and now you can get your very own kit from Giggle N Go. Comes with a limbo pole, 2 stands, 2 adjustable clips and a carrying bag. How low can you go?

Want more Prime Day deals? We've got you covered.