Here's Four Banned Books You Should Read Immediately

"Reading Rainbow" host LeVar Burton went viral recently when he encouraged readers of all ages to check out banned books "because that's where the good stuff is."

Here are a few of the most frequently challenged books that are worth checking out.

George M. Johnson's "memoir-manifesto" chronicling his life growing up as a queer Black man in Plainfield, New Jersey has prompted bans in at least 15 states.

It offended one Florida school board member so much that they filed a criminal complaint against it.

"This book needs to be investigated as a crime in our media center. This is pretty heavy stuff, violating our own policies. That's why I felt the need to file the report, so I know it will be investigated"

All Boys Aren’t Blue has now been banned in 15 states. The governor of Iowa also went on live tv against the book hoping to pass a law against it.



Thanks to them, my book is about to go into its 8th printing 😊😊😘😘. https://t.co/UQV7RC3Mql — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) January 25, 2022

Jonathan Evison's coming-of-age novel, loosely based on experiences from his life, about a young Mexican American coming to terms with losing his job as a lawn boy on a landscaping crew, is one of the most frequently challenged books in America.

Notably, a parent in Leander, Texas filed a police report against the book, telling "the book was full of obscenity and sexual content."

The Texas Freedom Coalition also called upon the Texas Attorney General to investigate the book, saying it was in violation of the state's obscenity laws.

Obscenity laws were meant to protect anatomy and art books, not sexually deviant literature. Books like Lawn Boy by @JonathanEvison are not protected by TX obscenity law. We want to see this investigated by @kenpaxtontx @txag pic.twitter.com/KuT01u57e2 — Texas Freedom Coalition (@CoalitionTexas) November 28, 2021

The American Library Association has listed Angie Thomas's novel about a 16-year-old girl who witnesses a police shooting as one of the ten most-challenged books of 2017, 2018, and 2020.

One parent argued for its removal from being taught in freshman English classes.

"The book, 'The Hate U Give,' has 89 instances of the f-word. That is not counting all the other swear words," they complained. "This language should not be brought into the school. If every kid walked around the school and said exactly what is being read in this book, do you think that is appropriate? Because I know the Code of Conduct doesn't think so either."

Here's how Thomas responded to complaints that her book was too vulgar:

“The Hate U Give” author @angiecthomas book was banned in schools because of curse words. Here’s why she says that’s a cop-out. pic.twitter.com/kU6QAUwqAU — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 19, 2022

"Heavy" by Kiese Laymon, a Carnegie Medal-winning memoir, was recently banned by a school board in Missouri.

Here was Laymon's reaction to having his life story deemed "obscene and pornographic."

Kiese Laymon’s memoir “Heavy” was banned by a school board in Missouri. The award-winning author shares what it feels like for his life story to be deemed “obscene and pornographic.” @KieseLaymon @MichelMcQMartin pic.twitter.com/RE1M15Jwfm — Amanpour and Company (@AmanpourCoPBS) February 21, 2022

