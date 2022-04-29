Here Are A Few 'Shark Tank' Products That'll Make Your Life Easier

"Shark Tank" is in its 13th season this year and interesting products continue to hit store shelves after making a mark in the Tank. Sometimes entrepreneurs get the their desired funding from a shark, and sometimes they go home empty handed — albeit with some TV promotion. Here are some useful products we think you should consider getting.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

This simple stool will help you immensely. It was one of the shows biggest hits, and glowing online reviews sugges that this is a game-changing product. "It works like a charm," one reviewer said.

Losing and misplacing your glasses is no fun, especially when it's a reading pair that you might not need on the regular. These magnetic holders will save you the hassle and make sure your glasses are on you at all times, ready to be worn.

Move on from ziploc bags and other flimsy upcycled bags that you store things in and get these Stasher bags. They're reusable, will cut down waste and work with a variety of food products.

Bubba's Bar-B-Q Sauce

Former NFL player Al “Bubba” Baker came up with boneless ribs back in 2014, and since then his line of sauce and meat has reached the shelves in Costco and Carl's Jr. menus among other places.

You probably have tried a bunch of tapes around the house, trying to patch up different things and noticed that not all tapes are created equal. FiberFix is a heavy duty that's way stronger than regular duct tape and should help you fortify things around the house with ease.

Heading out into nature this year but don't know where or how to start a campfire? Worry no more because InstaFire's starter kit has you covered. From A bonfire, to setting something up for boiling water — this kit safely runs for about 15-minutes per pouch.