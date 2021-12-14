Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

DIGG PICKS

Submitted by Grant Brunner via amazon.com

Giving A Switch Or Android Device? Don't Forget To Grab A Micro SD Card
Right now, you can save between 13 and 47% on these speedy little Samsung micro SD cards on Amazon.

Key Details

  • If you're dealing with a Switch, that internal storage will fill up rapidly
  • These also work well for DIY projects like the Raspberry Pi
  • As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases
Was $14.99

Comments

Additional submission from Grant Brunner: