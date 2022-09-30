Gifts For Men Who Have It All

Popular
Some people buy everything they want for themselves all year long, so you need to get a bit more creative when the gift giving holidays roll around.
We all know some guy who doesn't have a wishlist, and he always shrugs when you ask for gift recommendations. Well, we've set out to find some great picks that he probably doesn't already have, but he will enjoy immensely. Here's what we found.

Hoverpen 2.0

Hoverpen

Everybody needs a pen, right? So why not get him the coolest freakin' pen we've ever seen? If the threshold is "would you like receiving this gift yourself," this absolutely passes that test.


Balance Board For Standing Desks

Balance Board For Standing Desks

Maybe he's seen a balance ball or a treadmill desk, but he probably hasn't considered a balance board before. This clever tool is aimed at helping improve the core, better his balance and fight standing fatigue.


Crick-ettes Sampler Gift Pack

Crick-ettes Sampler Gift Pack

Bet he wasn't expecting actual, for-real crickets! This tasting pack includes crickets flavored with sour cream and onion, bacon and cheese and salt and vinegar. Yum yum!


A5 Classic Surf and Turf

A5 Classic Surf and Turf

Now this is some good eats! This package includes two Japanese A5 wagyu strip loin steaks and two Maine lobster tails — a perfect amount for a high-end meal for two. It's certainly a step up from crickets, but less funny.


Blackout Sleep Mask

Blackout Sleep Mask

Give him the gift of truly uninterrupted sleep. There's no early morning sunshine or under-the-door glow getting through this — pure blackout bliss.


Ice Ball Maker

Ice Ball Maker

Ice spheres are the coolest possible way to chill a nightcap. If he already has a nice home bar, this is a really classy upgrade to give him.


Smoking Kit

Smoking Kit

Another way to offer him a very deluxe home bar experience is a smoking kit. Add just a hint of complex smokey flavors to his favorite drinks, and he'll thank you over and over.


Personalized Photo Magnet

Personalized Photo Magnet

One of the best ways to delight someone — even a hard-to-shop-for fella — is with a customized gift. These photo magnets can remind him of fun trips, loved ones or even an inside joke shared between you two.

