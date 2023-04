The folks at Kindred Motorworks have a established a brand based around taking beloved classic vehicles and upgrading them for modern needs.

The full price for the Kindred Bronco starts at $169,000, but you can kit it out with even more gear. It's not in our price range, but if you're getting one, we definitely want to go for a ride!

Also Consider: This Crowdfunded eBike Can Go 225 Miles On A Single Charge