Get Your Desk Space Back With Stacked Screens

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

These folks have raised over a million dollars on Kickstarter with this clever stacked design. Starting at $499, the estimated shipping date is in October of this year. Pre-order now, and it'll be giving you more desk space in just a few months.

It folds open like a laptop, and it's easily repositioned for your optimal viewing angle. Honestly, we're kind of mad that we didn't think it up.